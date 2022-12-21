GM recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs over fire risks

General Motors Co said Tuesday it is recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America because the carpet could catch fire after a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.

The U.S. automaker said the recall covers various 2017 through 2023 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to rare instances of front seatbelt pre-tensioner exhaust gases coming in contact with floor carpeting fibers, after a vehicle crash, which could cause a fire.

About 120,000 U.S. vehicles and 20,000 Canadian vehicles are impacted by the recall.









