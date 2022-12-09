Turkish grocery app Getir acquires German rival Gorillas

 Contact Us
"Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. Getir will continue to lead the industry it invented seven years ago," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a company statement.

Published December 09,2022
Türkiye's grocery app Getir said Friday it has acquired its German rival Gorillas as the online food delivery market consolidates following a boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Getir company spokesman told AFP that the acquisition valued the German company at $1.2 billion but disclosed no other details of deal.

Getir's valuation has surged since its creation by a group of Istanbul entrepreneurs and the US venture capital firm Sequoia in 2015.

The company was worth nearly $12 billion at the start of the year before entering a slump that forced it to fire 14 percent of its global workforce.

Gorillas has struggled to turn a profit since its creation in May 2020.

The Financial Times said the deal valued the two merged companies at around $10 billion.