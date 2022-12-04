NASA: Russia has harvested some 5.8 million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat

Russia has harvested about $1 billion worth of wheat from Ukrainian fields this year, according to US space agency NASA.



About 5.8 million tonnes of wheat were harvested from fields in areas "that were not under Ukrainian control," according to NASA Harvest, the agency's food security and agriculture programme.



For the survey, NASA Harvest, together with several partner institutions, used satellite data and modelling.



In total, about 26.6 million tonnes of wheat were harvested on Ukrainian territory this year, significantly more than previously forecast, the scientists involved in the research project estimate.



While this is less than last year's record harvest of 33 million tonnes, it is close to the five-year average of 27.9 million tonnes.



However, Ukraine had no access to 22% of that wheat in the eastern part of the country because of the ongoing Russian invasion.



In total, about 88% of last year's winter crops were harvested in areas not controlled by Ukraine, according to NASA. Fields that were left unharvested were mainly concentrated along the front line, it said.



