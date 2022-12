A man looks at a butcher shop window in Ankara, Türkiye February 16, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye's annual inflation rate is projected to ease to 84.78% in November, an Anadolu Agency survey said on Friday. The figure was 85.51% in October.

A group of 17 economists forecast that monthly inflation will average 3.1%, with projections ranging between 1.9% and 3.82%. Monthly inflation in October was 3.54%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce November's consumer price index on Monday.