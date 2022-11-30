Airbus, Renault sign deal for battery technologies

Aerospace giant Airbus and automotive firm Renault have signed a research and development agreement for energy storage technologies.

According to a press release from Airbus on Wednesday, the partnership aims to develop technologies for long-range electric vehicles.

"The cooperation agreement will notably cover technology bricks related to energy management optimisation and battery weight improvement," it said.

Firms will also work for the full lifecycle of future batteries, it added.

Gilles Le Borgne, Renault's official for engineering, said: "For the first time, two European leaders from different industries are sharing engineering knowledge to shape the future of hybrid-electric aircraft."

Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer, also said that bringing together Renault's knowledge in electric vehicles with Airbus' experience in electric flight demonstrators will accelerate the development of the disruptive technologies required for future hybrid aircraft architectures in the 2030s and beyond.