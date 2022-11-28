Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal

 Contact Us
Published November 28,2022
Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69-billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January. Offering remedies before such a document is issued could shorten the regulatory process.

Microsoft's remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to Playstation owner and critic of the deal Sony , another person with direct knowledge said.