Elon Musk says might make his own phone if he has to

Elon Musk said on Saturday he might create a new phone to compete with the iPhone if Apple blocks the Twitter app from its App Store.

Answering a Tweet from Liz Wheeler, suggesting Elon Musk should produce his own smartphones as an alternative to the 'biased, snooping iPhone & Android', Musk said he would do it 'if there is no other choice.'

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Twitter's future in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store is uncertain because of Musk's commitment to "free speech" and lax content moderation rules.

Apple and Google have both removed Parler from their app stores in the past.