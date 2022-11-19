FILIPINO BABY GIRL BECOMES WORLDS 8 BILLIONTH PERSON

A baby girl born in the Philippines' capital Manila has become the 8th billionth person in the world, as the global population hit the landmark on Tuesday.

Vinice Mabansag, born through normal spontaneous delivery, was the symbolic 8 billionth person of the world, the Philippines' Commission on Population and Development claimed on Twitter on Friday.

Maria Margarette Villorente delivered the baby at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Medical Center at 1.29 a.m. on Tuesday (1729GMT on Monday).

The world's population has now topped 8 billion people, just 11 years after passing 7 billion milestone.



