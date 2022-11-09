Turkish exports to Libya hit $2.2 billion in 2022

Turkish exports to Libya rose by 3.3% to hit $2.2 billion in the first ten months of 2022, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly on Wednesday.

Murtada Karanfil, head of the Turkish-Libyan Business Council, said grains, furniture, textile and ready-made clothes topped the Turkish exports to Libya during the January-October period.

"There are great potentials to increase Turkish exports to Libya," Karanfil told Anadolu Agency.

He said the good political relations between the two sides have a positive impact on trade ties between Türkiye and Libya.

"Agreements signed between the two countries will play an important role in boosting our trade and investment ties ," he added.

Türkiye's total exports from January to October this year reached $209.5 billion, marking a 15% increase from last year.