Apple warns customers to expect delays of some iPhones

Apple has warned customers to expect delays on iPhone shipments due to Covid-19 restrictions at a manufacturing factory in China.



Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn's iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, is operating under restrictions, temporarily impacting the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility.



Recently there were reports that workers at the iPhone assembly factory in China ran away from the premises after a spurt of Covid-19 cases forced a complete lockdown at the factory.



Foxconn, which is a supplier to US-based Apple, has many workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not provided an official count of how many are infected by Covid-19.



Apple stated that it is working closely with the supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.



