Strike continues at TotalEnergies’ Feyzin oil refinery in France

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Strike action continues at TotalEnergies' 117,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery in France, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, despite an end to a walkout at the firm's 240,000 bpd Gonfreville oil refinery in France on Wednesday.

Gonfreville has yet to restart, the source said.

Strikes began at the company's French refineries on September 27, contributing to fuel shortages at petrol service stations.

A strike at TotalEnergies' 230,000 bpd Donges' refinery in western France ended last month.

















































