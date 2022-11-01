Deutsche Bank installs 'global advisory board'

Deutsche Bank's management board has created a new "global advisory board" comprising experts from business, academia and politics, whose task it is to advise management on fundamental macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological developments, the bank said on Tuesday.



The management board appointed Paul Achleitner, former chairman of the bank's supervisory board, as the founding chairman of the new panel.



The other members are former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger; ex-Google boss Eric Schmidt; former PepsiCo boss Indra Nooyi; president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Rafael Reif; and former co-boss of the software group SAP and current Siemens supervisory board chairman, Jim Hageman Snabe.



The global advisory board meets for the first in New York on Tuesday. In future, there will be two official meetings per year.



"In a rapidly changing world, it is of great importance, especially for a global financial institution, to identify social, technological and geopolitical developments at an early stage in order to draw the right conclusions for our bank and its clients," Deutsche Bank's supervisory board chairman Alexander Wynaendts said.



