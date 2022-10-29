Istanbul Airport sees more than 164 mln passenger in last 4 years

Istanbul Airport hosted a total of 164.1 million passengers over the past four years after it became operational in 2018.

More than 1.1 million flights were carried out at the airport, which was flown to 262 destinations.

The airport has an annual capacity of 95 million passengers.

With the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028, Istanbul Airport will become a global aviation hub with an annual capacity of 200 million passengers and flights to over 350 destinations around the world.

After its completion, the airport will serve 250 aviation companies worldwide with daily 2,000 planes landing and taking off.

Istanbul Airport was Europe's busiest air hub in the third quarter of 2022, according to a European airport trade association.

Having welcomed nearly 20 million passengers, the airport outpaced its rivals in London, Paris and Amsterdam, data by the Airports Council International Europe showed.

The airport has also been chosen the 2022 best airport in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler, the New York- and London-based luxury travel magazine.

In the magazine's annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, Istanbul Airport took the first-place crown from Singapore Changi Airport, which placed second.