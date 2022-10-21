Building gas hub meets interests of Russia, Türkiye: Kremlin spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that building a gas hub in Türkiye would meet the interests of both Moscow and Ankara.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan supported the idea and gave instructions to immediately start consultations.

"This initiative, in fact, is in the interests of both Moscow and Ankara. Therefore, now all the nuances will be worked out," he said.

Peskov added that TurkStream is a well-working gas system, as for building the hub, a lot of questions should be resolved before making a final decision about its construction.

Turning to the accident with Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Peskov said Russia is bumping into a wall, trying to find out the truth about what happened.

He said Moscow is making intense diplomatic efforts in contact with Denmark, Germany, and Sweden but sees unwillingness to interact and to get to the truth together.

Peskov said the truth about the Nord Streams accident "will surely surprise many in these European countries if it is established and made public."

"As for possible performers, our considerations and our preliminary assumptions are well known. We cannot have any new data at the moment, because we are deprived of the opportunity to take part in the investigation of this act of sabotage, this sabotage. Neither the Germans, nor the Swedes, nor the Danes share information with us," he said.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been open to peace talks, but the position of the Ukrainian side has changed, it made a law impossibility of peace talks with Russia.

About the faults in the process of Russia's partial mobilization, Peskov said "the lessons are learned" and the situation is improving.

The spokesman also said Putin is monitoring how mobilization is being carried out.

As for the date of the end of mobilization, Peskov said he does not know it.

Asked about the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Peskov said it is Great Britain's internal affairs, and that he does not expect any changes in London's policy on Russia.

"It is not necessary to expect any epiphany and some political wisdom from anyone in the countries of the collective West, including the UK. Especially in the UK, where people do not actually choose the current chief executive, he appears as a result of any party shake-ups," he said.

About the Russians, arrested in Germany and Italy at the US request, Peskov said Russian diplomats will do everything for the defense of their interests.

"Of course, we are categorically against and condemn the practice of such arrests of Russian citizens," he stressed.



