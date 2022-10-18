News Economy Eurowings curtails expansion plans as a result of pilot strike

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings announced on Tuesday that it would curtail its expansion plans for next year, as it faces a second day of strike action by pilots.



The fleet size of 81 aircraft planned for 2023 will be reduced by five, the company said. The subsequent creation of at least 200 additional jobs at Eurowings Germany in the cockpit and cabin will be halted with immediate effect, the firm said.



Pilots currently undergoing training would only receive temporary contracts. In addition, the company announced that promotions to the rank of captain would be halted.



The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit and the management are in a bitter battle about working conditions.



On Tuesday, the second day of a planned three-day strike, about half of the airline's planned flights were cancelled. That proportion is expected to be higher on Wednesday.



The union is demanding 14 additional days off for its members, among other things. The management last offered 10 extra days.



