Many German employees in favour of new Covid rules if cases climb

Almost half of German employees would like to see the return of a mask mandate and regular coronavirus testing in the workplace if case numbers surge again in autumn, according to a new survey.



While 48% are in favour of the reintroduction of such restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, only 14% would be opposed to new measures if Germany sees a new wave of infections, the study dubbed "Working in 2022" by the health insurer pronova BKK found.



Another 4% said they only felt completely safe when working from home.



On October 1, a new set of coronavirus rules for autumn and winter went into effect in Germany. While not introducing any restrictions for the workplace yet, states now have the power to impose further measures if the infection situation worsens.



For the representative survey, some 1,200 employees from the age of 18 were questioned in September.



According to the study, most workers - 64% - are not planning to work predominantly from home in the long term, but many see clear advantages compared to working from the office, for example a better work-life balance.



More than half of those questioned, or 57%, also said they find working from home is more efficient and productive.



Meanwhile, some 54% said a lack of space doesn't allow them to work from home on a regular basis.





