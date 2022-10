News Economy Gas connection between Bulgaria and Greece goes into operation

DPA ECONOMY Published October 01,2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a ceremony to mark the start of commercial operations of the gas interconnector link between Greece and Bulgaria, in Sofia, Bulgaria October 1, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

A new natural gas pipeline that stretches from Greece to Bulgaria started operations on Saturday with the aim of boosting Europe's energy independence from Russia.



"Today, a new era for Bulgaria and south-east Europe begins," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the inauguration ceremony in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.



"This pipeline is a game-changer. It's a game-changer for Bulgaria and for Europe's energy security. And it means freedom from dependency on Russian gas," she said, noting that Bulgaria at one point had been receiving 80% of its gas from Russia.



The 182-kilometre-long gas pipeline between the northern Greek town of Komotini and Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria was supported by EU funds from the outset of the project in 2009.



The interconnector pipeline, which has a capacity of 3 billion to 5 billion cubic metres of gas per year, links Bulgaria to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. This routes natural gas from Azerbaijan via Türkiye to Greece and on to Italy.



Von der Leyen emphasized that the entire gas consumption of Bulgaria could be covered thanks to the new connection to Greece.



"Through strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece, we can achieve stability in the region," Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said.



The inauguration was also attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan, North Macedonia and Serbia - Ilham Aliyev, Stevo Pendarovski and Aleksandar Vučić - as well as the prime ministers of Greece and Romania.