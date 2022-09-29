News Economy French workers go on strike, prevent access to Eiffel Tower

Transport services across France hit a snag and the Eiffel tower remained closed as thousands of employees went on strike Thursday to demand a pay rise and oppose the government's proposed pension reforms.

Tourists in Paris were unable to visit the Eiffel Tower on Thursday due to national strikes against higher prices and planned pension reforms, the operating company said.



Visitors who bought tickets online were informed by email, the company said, apologizing for the inconvenience.



The company noted that the forecourt of Paris' most famous landmark remains open and is accessible free of charge.



More than 20,000 people visit the Eiffel Tower on an average day.



Thursday's strikes also focusSed on public transport and schools, although there were few restrictions to the city's metro system.



However, disruptions were expected for buses and suburban trains, as well as regional restrictions to rail traffic.



France often sees nationwide protests in the autumn concerning social issues. However, thanks to billions in aid and an energy price cap, inflation in France is far lower than in other European countries.



Planned pension reforms to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 or 65 are still highly controversial in the country.







