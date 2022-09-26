 Contact Us
British pound tumbles to new all-time low against greenback

Published September 26,2022
British pound banknote is displayed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The British pound on Monday extended its losses to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, falling as much as 4.7% to $1.035 after the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng vowed more tax cuts.

On Friday, the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a plan to bolster growth, including through several tax cuts and the cancellation of a planned corporate tax rate hike to 25%. In total, it is estimated that the plan will cost £45 billion (over $48.2 billion) by 2026-27.

Over the last four weeks, GBP/USD lost 9.37%.

Analysts said the recent falls in the currency reflected not just the broad strength in the dollar, but worries on the UK economy.