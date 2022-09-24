News Economy Volkswagen looking to expand production of its ID.Buzz electric van

A worker prepares an electric ID Buzz van at the booth of German carmaker Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles at the IAA Transportation fair. (REUTERS File Photo)

German carmaker Volkswagen is looking to expand parts of the production of its new ID.Buzz electric van to another location outside its main plant in the city of Hanover.



At the main production site for the vehicle, the model is "set up for a capacity of up to 130,000 per year" for the time being, Volkswagen commercial vehicles head Carsten Intra told dpa.



Up to 150,000 units per year can be produced at the site. But it is also being prepared for projects by subsidiaries Audi and Bentley, sp space is currently limited.



"We could imagine setting up a hub for the ID.Buzz in one of our two plants in Poland," Intra hinted. The plants would not be in charge of full production, but rather, for example, individual areas of the manufacturing process, he explained.



The first deliveries of the ID.Buzz are planned for October. So far, almost 14,000 units were ordered, mostly from customers "who have not yet driven the car or seen it in the flesh," Intra said.



However, around 6,000 units would first be sent to dealers as showroom models. "That's why we're currently working with a delivery time of about half a year," he said.




































