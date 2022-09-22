News Economy German carmaker Mercedes recalls more than 100,000 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 100,000 C-class models due to the possibility that moisture could enter the signal acquisition module (SAM) if water were to get into the boot, Handelsblatt reported citing a company spokesperson.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz recalled more than 100,000 of its C-class cars worldwide.



A spokesperson for the company in the south-western German city of Stuttgart said on Thursday that the recall would affect vehicles produced between October 2020 and June 2022.



The company had found that moisture could enter the modules of the car responsible for receiving signals and giving commands if water entered the boot of the car.



This could lead to malfunctions, including a failure of the rear lights and of the reverse camera. The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said that the danger of a short-circuit starting a fire inside the car could also not be discounted.



The vehicles affected by this defect will receive a new protective layer to stop water reaching the modules, the spokesperson said. It will take roughly one hour per car to apply the fix. Customers will be informed and urged to make an appointment as soon as possible.















































