NATO chief, global energy agency head discuss energy security

The NATO secretary general and International Energy Agency (IEA) head on Thursday discussed energy security.

"Good discussion on energy security and #Russia's manipulation of the energy markets with the IEA's Fatih Birol," Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

"NATO Allies and partners are working together to end reliance on Russian energy, and we welcome our strong partnership with the IEA," he added.

Preparing for the possibility that Moscow will fully cut off its gas supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over its war on Ukraine, governments are coming up with measures to rein in runaway bills and give some relief to anxious citizens.