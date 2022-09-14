ISTANBUL AIRPORT BECOMES EUROPES BUSIEST AIRPORT IN AUGUST

Istanbul Airport became the busiest airport in Europe in August with an average of 1328 flights per day.

According to the report of EUROCONTROL, Istanbul Airport has increased its flights by 2.5% compared to August 2019, at a time when most airports in Europe could not still reach the pre-pandemic levels.

Istanbul Airport became the busiest airport in August in Europe with 1328 flights, leaving Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport behind, the report said.

The report ranked Türkiye in 6th place among the countries with the busiest traffic capacity in Europe with 3546 flights.

Turkish Airlines came in third place in the report among the airlines that realized most flights in Europe in this period, with an average of 1473 flights per day.