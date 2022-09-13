TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CLIMBS 2.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JULY

Türkiye's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 2.4% year-on-year in July, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Among industrial sub-sectors, the manufacturing index posted the highest annual growth of 4.1%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The mining and quarrying index decreased by 10.5%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index fell 6.8%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production was down 6.2% in July.

"When the subsectors of the industry were examined, mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.6%, manufacturing index diminished by 6.6% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index down by 3.1% in July 2022, compared with previous month," read a TurkStat report.