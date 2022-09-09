UKRAINES ANNUAL INFLATION REMAINS AT OVER 8-YEAR HIGH

The annual consumer inflation rate in Ukraine rose to 23.8% in August amid the country's war with Russia, reaching its highest level since February 2016, according to data its statistical authority released on Friday.

Led by staples such as sugar and eggs, the figure rose for the seventh consecutive month in August. Annual inflation was 22.2% in July.

Prices rose for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 30.7%, household items and furnishings by 21.6%, and transportation by 40.4% in the month.

On Thursday, Ukraine's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a seven-year high of 25%.





