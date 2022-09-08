Opel to cut 1,000 jobs at three locations in Germany

Carmaker Opel is planning to cut 1,000 jobs at three German production sites, in Rüsselsheim, Eisenach and Kaiserslautern, the company said at a meeting on Thursday.



Opel, owned by Stellantis, is opening up its voluntary programme, created together with the works council, to allow people to take partial retirement, early retirement or severance payments.



The remaining workforce are then to receive guarantees that there will be no dismissals before mid-2027, a company spokesperson confirmed.



Opel's latest move is based on an agreement with the works council dating back to 2019, allowing for redundancies of up to 1,000 employees next year if the remaining workforce receives guarantees extended to 2029.



By the end of 2021, around 14,000 people were still working for parent company Stellantis in Germany, according to company information.



