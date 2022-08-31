 Contact Us
News Economy Moody's raises Turkish economy's growth forecast

Moody's raises Turkish economy's growth forecast

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published August 31,2022
Subscribe
MOODYS RAISES TURKISH ECONOMYS GROWTH FORECAST

Moody's raised the Turkish economy's growth forecast for 2022 from 3.5% to 4.5%, according to the credit rating agency's Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 Report August update released Wednesday.

"Strong credit impulse, policies supporting upward minimum wage adjustments and loose monetary policy have supported domestic consumption, while demand from trading partners and a weak lira have bolstered exports and tourism recoveries," the report said.

The agency said it expects inflation in Türkiye to fall back to 70% by the end of this year, and to 40% by the end of next year, down from 80% for the 12 months ending in July.

The Turkish economy grew 7.6% in the second quarter of 2022 on an annual basis, according to Turkish Statistical Institute figures released earlier, making it the second-fastest growing economy in the G-20 after Saudi Arabia.

Moody's noted that manufacturing activity is expanding in emerging market countries including Türkiye, Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

The rating agency lowered the growth forecast of G-20 economies to 2.5% for 2022 and 2.1% for 2023, citing "significant deterioration in the outlooks of several major economies since the start of the year."

Previous projections made in May estimated G-20 economies to expand by 3.1% this year and 2.9% next year.

Among advanced G20 economies, the US is forecast to grow 1.9% and the euro area is estimated to expand 2.5% in 2022.

For emerging nations in the G-20, Russia's economy is expected to contract 7% this year due to Ukraine war sanctions, while Saudi Arabia is projected to grow 7.2% due to an increase in its oil production and high oil prices benefiting its economy.