Over 1 mln tons of grain shipped from Ukraine via grain corridor

More than a million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports since the beginning of August under a historic deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukraine grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its seventh month.

As part of the grain export deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN, the shipments in Ukrainian ports continue as planned, the ministry said in a statement.

With three more ships leaving Ukrainian ports earlier today, a total of 103 ships have departed for grain shipments since Aug. 1, it added.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN is overseeing the shipments in Istanbul.





