Scandinavian airline SAS cancels 1,600 flights in wake of strike

Scandinavian airline SAS is to cancel almost 1,600 flights across Europe, a company spokesperson confirmed to dpa on Friday, after a major pilot strike.



That represents 4% of the 39,000 flights scheduled. "Affected passengers have already been informed and booked onto other flights," the spokesperson said.



The cancellations are down to delayed aircraft deliveries and staff shortages, which are also related to the weeks-long strike that ended in July: many pilots are now catching up on their holidays.



About a month ago, the airline agreed on a new collective agreement after tough negotiations with Danish, Norwegian and Swedish pilots. The pilots' strike cost the ailing airline millions.