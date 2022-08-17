NORWAYS WEALTH FUND LOSES $174 BLN IN FIRST HALF OF 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022, it said on Wednesday, as stocks and bonds were hit by global recession fears and rampant price inflation.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment was a negative 14.4% for the January-June period, which was 1.14 percentage points stronger than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

"The market has been characterised by rising interest rates , high inflation, and war in Europe," said Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the fund, in a statement.

"Technology stocks have done particularly poorly with a return of minus 28%," he said.

Founded in 1996, the fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sector and holds stakes in more than 9,300 companies globally, owning 1.3% of all listed stocks.