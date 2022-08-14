We will have people walking on Mars within 10 years - NASA 'tailor'

There is a high possibility that less than 10 years from now people will be able to walk on Mars, the "tailor" of NASA has recently said.

Pablo de León, an Argentinian who dreamed from the age of 5 of working with NASA, and now is the "tailor" of the company, being responsible for the fabrication of the suits that the astronauts of the agency wear, made the comments speaking to CNN in an interview.

Responding to a question in the interview about whether there is an estimation or a date for a possible trip to Mars, de León said that in less than 10 years "we will have people walking on Mars."

"I could tell you that there is a very high possibility that those people will be making a private expedition."