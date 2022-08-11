Türkiye is strong with its 4 drill ships and 2 seismic vessels: President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that his country is strong with its 4 drill ships and 2 seismic vessels in this area.

He also said that Greece is feeling "uneasy" after Türkiye sent the new drill ship to the eastern Mediterranean, adding to his recent remarks saying Türkiye knows its rights in the region and does not have to take permission from anyone for making discoveries.

"We sent our Abdulhamid Han drill ship from Mersin Taşucu port, but Greece was very uneasy and asked 'What does Erdoğan do?'."

"Erdoğan is doing nothing, Erdoğan is doing his duty," Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at a mass opening ceremony of 34 hydroelectric power plants.

The country has recently sent Abdülhamid Han, its new drillship, to the Mediterranean for it to join gas discovery efforts in the area.

'YUSUFELI DAM ALMOST COMPLETED'

About the Yusufeli dam in Türkiye's northeastern Artvin province, Erdoğan said it is nearly completed.

"Our highest dam, 'Yusufeli,' which will boost Türkiye's annual electricity production capacity by nearly 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours, is almost completed," he said.

Erdoğan said the most important opportunity for Türkiye in domestic and renewable energy production is water resources and the structure of the country's geography has advantages in this regard.

He added that Türkiye has now 605 new hydroelectric power plants, saying: "We no longer suffer from drought, even during the driest seasons, thanks to the fact that we have raised our country's overall water storage capacity to over 180 billion cubic meters."