Ryanair cabin crew strike in Spain

The start of a long-planned strike by Ryanair cabin crew in Spain caused only limited disruption at the country's airports.



Ten flights had been cancelled on Monday and there had been 111 delays by the afternoon, the USO trade union said.



The Dublin-based budget airline predicted that operations over the months ahead would be disrupted minimally if at all.



Ryanair's Spain-based cabin crew are demanding an improvement in working conditions. Following unsuccessful strike action in in June and July, the unions involved, USO and Sitcpla, said crew would strike between Monday and Thursday every week from Monday up to January 7 next year.



They accused Ryanair of failing to comply with Spanish law in refusing to negotiate.



Among the demands are observing "basic labour rights," including at least 22 days' holiday per year, implementation of occupational health and safety legislation and raising pay to the level that applied before the pandemic.



The airports affected include the main hubs at Madrid, Barcelona and Mallorca, and also Málaga, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Girona, Ibiza and Santiago de Compostela.



The maintenance of "minimal service" prescribed under Spanish law during strikes means that only some flights can be cancelled, usually only a relatively small number.



