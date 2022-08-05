Russia burning gas into air on Finland border: Yle

Russia is burning natural gas into the air at the border and the fire can be seen from Finland, the country's television Yle said on Thursday, Babel reported.

Satellite images of the NASA fire monitoring system show that the flames have been burning at the compressor station of Portova, belonging to the Russian company Gazprom, every day since June 17.

Virolakhti municipality residents also have said that they have been seeing the fire raging across the border with Russia.

This would possibly indicate that Russia has already started to have more difficulty storing the extracted gas, which prompted them to simply burn it there.

Ukrainian Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko has said that these kinds of processes show that the Western sanctions continue to pressure Russians.

"Instead of earning billions of euros from supplies, the Russians are forced to simply burn the extracted gas into the air. The blackmailers are already feeling the damage and the time period when they can still dictate their terms is rapidly decreasing," Galushchenko said on Facebook.

He added that the West should continue with the sanctions regime and strengthen it even further.