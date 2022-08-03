11-year old Mexican discovers asteroid, NASA recognizes it

Ashley Martínez Ocampo, a 11 year-old Mexican girl from Morelos, has become the first Mexican girl in history to discover an asteroid, Minor Planet Center (MPC) has announced.

Due to her discovery, Ashley Martínez, who already had taken part in other researching campaigns, received a diploma of the program International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and from NASA, Urania Astronomy Society said.

The discovery forms a part of the IASC program, where students and other enthusiasts of astronomical clubs of the world collaborate.

🇲🇽 Ashley Martínez Ocampo, es una mexicana estudiante de secundaria que recientemente descubrió un asteroide.



Por ahora será estudiada su órbita, tamaño y peso, además la pequeña tendrá el derecho de ponerle un nombre ☄️✨ pic.twitter.com/nD7elBYtc6 — Kevin Morán (@_moraaan) July 30, 2022

The tweet says that the astereoid will be studied on and then the girl will have the right to give it a name.