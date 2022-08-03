11-year old Mexican discovers asteroid, NASA recognizes it

 Contact Us
Due to her discovery, Ashley Martínez, who already had taken part in other researching campaigns, received a diploma of the program International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and from NASA, Urania Astronomy Society said.

Published August 03,2022
Ashley Martínez Ocampo, a 11 year-old Mexican girl from Morelos, has become the first Mexican girl in history to discover an asteroid, Minor Planet Center (MPC) has announced.

Due to her discovery, Ashley Martínez, who already had taken part in other researching campaigns, received a diploma of the program International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and from NASA, Urania Astronomy Society said.

The discovery forms a part of the IASC program, where students and other enthusiasts of astronomical clubs of the world collaborate.

The tweet says that the astereoid will be studied on and then the girl will have the right to give it a name.