MCDONALDS HIKES CHEESEBURGER PRICE IN BRITAIN FOR 1ST TIME IN 14 YEARS

Pushed by soaring costs, McDonald 's has raised the price of its cheeseburger in the UK for the first time in more than 14 years.

The price of a cheeseburger has been hiked from 99p ($1.19) to £1.19 ($1.43), the fast-food chain said on Wednesday, as inflation hovers at a 40-year high in the UK.

Alistair Macrow, McDonald's UK and Ireland chief executive, said the company was forced to "make some tough choices" about its prices, having "delayed and minimized these changes for as long as we could."

"Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation," he said.

McDonald's, with more than 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, saw its global sales rise 9.7% for the three months to the end of June, compared with the same period last year.