The German government and Uniper, the country's largest importer of Russian gas, have agreed on a multibillion-euro bailout, the company says.



The agreement will see the government take a stake in Uniper, which has been hit hard by the reduction in gas supplies from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.



To fulfil its contracts, the company has resorted to buying more expensive gas on the market, which has led to major liquidity problems.