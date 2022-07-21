News Economy ECB to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday as policymakers across Europe attempt to tackle soaring inflation.



Consumer price growth is reaching double-digit territory in the bloc as European economies suffer from the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine, which is now almost five months old.



The interest rate hike by the ECB comes much later than other major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve.



A rate increase of 0.25 percentage points has been signalled, but a larger increase of half a percentage point is also conceivable.



The euro's recent drop to a two-decade low against the dollar has compounded inflation fears.



