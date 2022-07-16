News Economy U.S. approves $108-million sale of tank equipment, support to Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Friday.

Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018 (REUTERS File Photo)

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday expressed sincere gratitude for the U.S. approval, saying that the deal is expected to "become effective" within the month.



The potential sale was announced by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) late Friday.



DSCA said the sale includes spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles, and U.S. government and contractor technical and logistical support.



DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Friday.



The proposed sale will contribute to Taiwan's goal of "maintaining its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," according to DSCA.



The move is likely to draw ire from China, as it considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory, despite the island having an independent government since 1949.



The deal is the fourth arms sale to Taiwan approved by Washington this year and the fifth since U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.



On June 8, Washington approved a proposed sale of $120 million in ship spare parts, ship system spare parts, and related equipment to Taiwan.



The U.S. is legally bound to support Taiwan's defence capabilities in due to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

























