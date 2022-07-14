 Contact Us
News Economy Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published July 14,2022
Subscribe
TWITTER DOWN FOR THOUSANDS OF USERS - DOWNDETECTOR
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego (AP File Photo)

Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.