TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT SOARS 9.1% IN MAY

Türkiye's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 9.1% year-on-year in May, the country's statistical authority reported on Thursday.

The manufacturing index posted the best performance among industrial sub-sectors in May, shooting up 10.7% from the same month last year, according to TurkStat data.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was flat, rising marginally by 0.3%, while the mining and quarrying index fell by 5.7%.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output rose slightly by 0.5% from April.

"When the subsectors of the industry were examined, mining and quarrying index decreased by 3.0%, manufacturing index increased by 0.8%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index decreased by 0.3% in May 2022, compared with previous month," TurkStat said.