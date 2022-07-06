SHELL TO BUILD EUROPES LARGEST RENEWABLE HYDROGEN PLANT

The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is pictured during a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021 (REUTERS File Photo)

Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V. reached a final investment decision to build what is set to be Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant when operational in 2025, Shell announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Holland Hydrogen I plant will see the construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer by the Shell subsidiaries on the Tweede Maasvlakte near the port of Rotterdam to produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day.

"The renewable power for the electrolyser will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord), which is partly owned by Shell," the parent company said.

The renewable hydrogen produced will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, by way of the HyTransPort pipeline1, where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen usage in the refinery.

This will partially decarbonize the facility's production of energy products like petrol and diesel and jet fuel.

"As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refueling networks grow, renewable hydrogen supply can also be directed toward these to help in decarbonizing commercial road transport," the statement read.