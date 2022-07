A Norwegian oil and gas industry group said Tuesday that a strike by oil and gas workers, which has already closed three fields, could cut Norway's gas exports by more than half by Saturday.

"Almost 60 per cent of gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) will be affected when the strike action is stepped up further from Saturday," the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said in a statement, adding it would mean a production loss of 341,000 barrels of oil.