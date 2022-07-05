News Economy EU Parliament adopts 'historic' new rules for internet platforms

Stricter supervision of online platforms and better internet consumer protection got a boost on Tuesday when the European Parliament adopted a pair of packages by a landslide vote.



EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, a champion of the regulations, praised the EU legislature on Twitter, hailing the vote as "historic."



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission "will be the digital regulator for the biggest platforms" on Twitter.



The Digital Services Act (DSA) passed with 539 votes in favour, 54 votes against and 30 abstentions. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) was adopted with 588 in favour, 11 votes against and 31 abstentions.



The DSA represents the biggest shake-up in EU law in this area in some 20 years and spells out the responsibilities for technology and internet companies.



It means companies must moderate their platforms for harmful content like Covid-19 disinformation and introduce protocols to block the spread of dangerous material during crises like the pandemic.



Companies must also increase transparency regarding interactions with users and simplify user agreements.



Furthermore, the DSA bans targeted advertising using sensitive personal data like sexual orientation or political and religious beliefs. Target advertising at minors is also prohibited.



The DMA focuses on market distortion risks and targets the biggest digital players - those platforms that act as so-called "gatekeepers" - to prevent them abusing their dominant market position.



Once EU member states have adopted the legislation, which is regarded as a formality, a 15 month transitional period starts, after which it enters into force.

























