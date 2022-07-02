News Economy Flights cancelled at Cologne and Düsseldorf airports

Flights were axed from Cologne/Bonn headed to London, Palermo, Edinburgh, Nice, Munich and Pisa, the airport announced. The situation at Düsseldorf airport was similar.

DPA ECONOMY Published July 02,2022

German holidaymakers fears about fresh bouts of airport chaos did not materialize on Saturday, although a number of flights were cancelled.



Airports around Europe have seen scenes of mayhem in recent weeks. Many flights have been cancelled due to strikes as workers protest their pay and conditions. Staff shortages have also caused excessive waiting times to get through security.







