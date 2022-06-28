Antalya Airport sets record for most daily flights

Türkiye's airport in Antalya, a popular tourist destination on the Mediterranean coast, has achieved a new record of daily flights, a top official said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 1,003 planes landed at and took off from Antalya Airport, setting a new record for the city, Governor Ersin Yazıcı said.

Speaking at a local event, the governor said 81,104 foreign visitors arrived in the Mediterranean resort city on that day.

With this figure, Antalya Airport is the second busiest Turkish airport after Istanbul, he added.

"We are having a season that continues with records ... we are happy ... we are satisfied. I hope it will be even better," he said.

As of Sunday, Antalya has received more than 4 million tourists this year, he added.



















