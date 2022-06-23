News Economy Netflix lays off 300 workers amid subscriber losses

"Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees," a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. "While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth. We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition."

