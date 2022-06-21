Turkish flag carrier awarded with top IATA environmental certificate

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has been awarded with the top-notch certificate by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its environmental management.

Turkish Airlines became the first airline to directly receive the Stage 2 certificate of the IATA Environmental Assessment Program (IEnvA), the airline's press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

IEnvA is a voluntary program based on principles in compliance with environmental obligations and a commitment to continually improve environmental management.

Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the company's board and executive committee, received the certificate on behalf of Turkish Airlines at the IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit held in Doha, Qatar between June 19-21.

In the sustainability-focused program, in which IATA audits airline companies around the world under eight different headings and 92 requirements, companies are evaluated for their leadership, environmental management plans, system and documentation, and development activities.

"In addition to transporting passengers between continents, we carry today the cultural, environmental and economic values of our world to our future. While doing this, we focus on how we can consume less today and protect our tomorrow in all our operations," Bolat said.

"As the first airline to directly obtain the Stage 2 certificate, which represents the highest level in the IEnVA program, designed by IATA as the Environmental Management System model specific to the aviation industry, we also showed our determination in this regard," he added.