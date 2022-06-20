DUTCH GOVT SAYS IT HAS ACTIVATED FIRST PHASE OF GAS CRISIS PLAN

Dutch gov't says it has activated first phase of gas crisis plan

The Dutch government said on Monday that it has activated the first phase of its gas crisis plan.

The country's energy minister Rob Jetten said that the gas storages in the Netherlands need to be filled above levels set by European Union, adding that the country will lift the production cap for coal-fired energy plants.

"The cabinet has decided to immediately withdraw the restriction on production for coal-fired power stations from 2002 to 2024. This means that coal-fired power stations can run at full capacity again instead of the maximum of 35 percent," minister Rob Jetten told journalists.

He also said that the Dutch government is aiming to end Groningen gas production by 2023, seeing the option of prolonging the gas production as a last resort to guarantee supply to households.

"Gas production in Groningen is to be capped at 2.8bcm in 2022 and 2023," a government statement said.