Türkiye breaks records in exports to 8 countries in May

Türkiye broke records in exports to eight countries in May, according to data compiled on Saturday by Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Exporters Assembly, an umbrella organization of the country's exporters associations.
Senegal, the Dominican Republic, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Costa Rica, and Montenegro are among the countries to which Türkiye has exported a record number of goods.
Türkiye's exports to some countries skyrocketed year on year, with some seeing an increase of more than 200%.
While Türkiye's "alternative markets strategy" has been providing successful results, its total exports increased 15.2% annually to more than $18.9 billion in May, compared to the same month of last year.
In May, Türkiye's annual exports to Senegal jumped 190% to $87.2 million, soared 629% to $71.2 million to the Dominican Republic, and increased 87% to $66.5 million to North Macedonia.
Annual exports to Rwanda skyrocketed 821% to $32 million in May, while they increased 76.5% to Tajikistan to reach $31.5 million, and rose 211% to Cameroon, hitting $30.8 million.
In the same month, the country's annual exports to Costa Rica soared 403% to $28.4 million, while exports to Montenegro jumped 200% to $28.2 million.
The steel industry saw the largest amount in exports to five of the eight countries.
Steel exports to Senegal amounted to $41.7 million in May, accounting for nearly half of total exports to the West African country. Steel exports to the Dominican Republic stood at $61.3 million-a share of 86% in total exports.
Steel exports to North Macedonia totaled $25.8 million last month, and almost $15.4 million to Cameroon, accounting for half of the total exports to that country.
Steel exports to Costa Rica were $26.7 million in May-a 94% share of total exports to the country.
The same commodity exports to Rwanda stood at $200,000 last month, with just a 0.6% share, whereas it was $269,000 to Tajikistan for a 0.85% share, and $291,600 to Montenegro with a 1% share.
Istanbul was the top Turkish city making the highest amount of exports to those eight countries.
Companies in Istanbul exported $74.7 million worth of goods to Senegal in May, having an 85.6% share in Türkiye's exports to the country.
Istanbul firms' goods exports to the Dominican Republic stood at $62.3 million, with an 87.5% share, and it was $27.3 million for North Macedonia for a 41% share.
The city's exports to Rwanda last month came in at $29.1 million-a 90.9% share.
There was $13.8 million worth of goods exported to Tajikistan from Istanbul in May for a 43.8% share, $18.8 million to Cameroon with a 61% share, $26.2 million to Costa Rica with a massive 92.2% share, and $24.4 million to Montenegro for an 86.5% share.
|Country
|
2021 export amount
|
2022 export amount
|Annual increase
|Share of steel sector in total exports
|Share of Istanbul companies in total exports
|Senegal
|$30 million
|$87.2 million
|190%
|47.8%
|85.6%
|Dominican Republic
|$9.7 million
|$71.2 million
|629%
|86%
|87.5%
|North Macedonia
|$35.5 million
|$66.5 million
|87%
|28.8%
|41%
|Rwanda
|$3.5 million
|$32 million
|821%
|0.6%
|90.9%
|Tajikistan
|$17.8 million
|$31.5 million
|76.5%
|0.85%
|43.8%
|Cameroon
|$9.9 million
|$30.8 million
|211%
|50%
|61%
|Costa Rica
|$5.6 million
|$28.4 million
|403%
|94%
|92.2%
|Montenegro
|$9.4 million
|$28.2 million
|200%
|1%
|86.5%