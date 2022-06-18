Türkiye breaks records in exports to 8 countries in May

Türkiye broke records in exports to eight countries in May, according to data compiled on Saturday by Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Exporters Assembly , an umbrella organization of the country's exporters associations.

Senegal, the Dominican Republic, North Macedonia, Rwanda, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Costa Rica, and Montenegro are among the countries to which Türkiye has exported a record number of goods.

Türkiye's exports to some countries skyrocketed year on year, with some seeing an increase of more than 200%.

While Türkiye's "alternative markets strategy" has been providing successful results, its total exports increased 15.2% annually to more than $18.9 billion in May, compared to the same month of last year.

In May, Türkiye's annual exports to Senegal jumped 190% to $87.2 million, soared 629% to $71.2 million to the Dominican Republic, and increased 87% to $66.5 million to North Macedonia.

Annual exports to Rwanda skyrocketed 821% to $32 million in May, while they increased 76.5% to Tajikistan to reach $31.5 million, and rose 211% to Cameroon, hitting $30.8 million.

In the same month, the country's annual exports to Costa Rica soared 403% to $28.4 million, while exports to Montenegro jumped 200% to $28.2 million.

The steel industry saw the largest amount in exports to five of the eight countries.

Steel exports to Senegal amounted to $41.7 million in May, accounting for nearly half of total exports to the West African country. Steel exports to the Dominican Republic stood at $61.3 million-a share of 86% in total exports.

Steel exports to North Macedonia totaled $25.8 million last month, and almost $15.4 million to Cameroon, accounting for half of the total exports to that country.

Steel exports to Costa Rica were $26.7 million in May-a 94% share of total exports to the country.

The same commodity exports to Rwanda stood at $200,000 last month, with just a 0.6% share, whereas it was $269,000 to Tajikistan for a 0.85% share, and $291,600 to Montenegro with a 1% share.

Istanbul was the top Turkish city making the highest amount of exports to those eight countries.

Companies in Istanbul exported $74.7 million worth of goods to Senegal in May, having an 85.6% share in Türkiye's exports to the country.

Istanbul firms' goods exports to the Dominican Republic stood at $62.3 million, with an 87.5% share, and it was $27.3 million for North Macedonia for a 41% share.

The city's exports to Rwanda last month came in at $29.1 million-a 90.9% share.

There was $13.8 million worth of goods exported to Tajikistan from Istanbul in May for a 43.8% share, $18.8 million to Cameroon with a 61% share, $26.2 million to Costa Rica with a massive 92.2% share, and $24.4 million to Montenegro for an 86.5% share.